WATERLOO — Arguments in the lawsuit filed by resident Dixie Lemmon against the Town Board over Local Law 1 of 2020 have been delayed from this Wednesday to an unspecified date in November.
That’s because the Town Board will consider annulling the local law when it meets Sept. 28.
The law, passed earlier this year, amends the town zoning map in single-family residential or R-1 zones on Burgess Road and Routes 5&20 heading west. The amendment allows access to commercial parcels adjacent to R-1 zones. It also removes a prohibition from using an R-1 zone for mining or an access road for mining on Burgess Road.
That change would benefit Seneca Meadows Inc. landfill, which owns the 122-acre Meadow View Mine between Burgess, North and Powderly roads that it wants to use for mined soil for cover for its landfill on Salcman Road in neighboring Seneca Falls.
SMI wants to haul the mined soil across Burgess Road to the landfill. An earlier lawsuit blocked that from happening when the court agreed the R-1 zone prohibits that use.
When the board approved Local Law 1 of 2020, it was again challenged in court by Lemmon, a North Road property owner, based on procedural issues. Arguments were scheduled for Wednesday in State Supreme Court for Seneca County before Judge Daniel Doyle.
But in a recent letter to Doyle, attorney Wendy Marsh, representing the town and Town Board, said the board plans to vote to annul the local law at its Sept. 28 regular meeting.
“Based upon this anticipated action by the Town Board, the Article 78 would be rendered moot,” Marsh said, adding that she has notified Lemmon’s attorney, Douglas Zamelis, of this development.
“In light of the foregoing, we respectfully request the return date for the action be adjourned until after the Town Board’s meeting. After the local law has been annulled, the petitioner can thereafter decide whether to withdraw the Article 78 petition,” Marsh wrote.
“Alternately, we may request the return to be rescheduled to a later date to allow the petitioner to amend the petition should the Town Board take action to enact a Local Law 2 of 2020 that the petitioner finds objectionable,” Marsh said.
Supervisor Don Trout confirmed that the board will consider annulling the local law next week and “start the process all over” to draft a new local law that makes the same zoning map amendments that will hopefully remove legal challenges.
Trout said it is still the board’s intention to make the zoning amendment to allow the commercial and mining activities to take place in certain R-1 zones.