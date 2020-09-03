SENECA FALLS — officials at Seneca Meadows Inc. soon will be receiving a letter from Town Attorney Patrick Morrell outlining the two steps it should take to get a 2020 operating permit from the Town Board.
Meeting Tuesday, the board was presented with the two conditions by board member Doug Avery, who sits on the Ad Hoc Town Board Landfill Operating Permit Committee and the town Waste Management Advisory Committee. The two committees met Aug. 11 to come up with the conditions, which are:
• The Town Board should insist that the landfill demonstrate “consistent and recurring” compliance with state standards for hydrogen sulfide as it pertains to air emissions and leachate. The board should insist on this regardless of whether the landfill currently is required to do so by the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
• The Town Board should work with the developers of the ItStinks.org website to strengthen and refine it so as to better serve the town’s needs. The town should insist that SMI covers this cost, up to $20,000.
The recommended improvements to the ItStinks.org website include, but are not limited to, development of an app that can be used to report landfill odors. Also, complaints would be reflected on a Geographic Information Services (GIS) map that everyone can view, which currently is done on ItStinks.org.
The app would generate data showing location, time, date, weather conditions and the result of any investigation that took place. That data must be available to develop into reports and charts and then shared with the town, the landfill, DEC and must be acceptable as part of the official record. The app would be completely open and transparent to the town, the landfill and DEC, but would remain property of the town.
“The Town Board should expect the landfill to either demonstrate that they are already in compliance regarding hydrogen sulfide or submit a mutually agreed upon plan to the town as to how they will prove compliance,” Avery said, adding that the town should insist on a signed agreement regarding the cost of strengthening ItStinks.org.
“At that point, the 2020 permit would be submitted for Town Board approval,” Avery said.
Progress on the two points pertains only to the 2020 permit, Avery said, and it does not preclude potential new sticking points from developing on future permits. The town has a local law in place that requires the landfill to close by Dec. 31, 2025. SMI is challenging that in court.
Supervisor Mike Ferrara said the ItStinks app idea would be acceptable, but he may ask the board to consider spending up to $80,000 for a system that would collect very specific scientific data on odors, such as exactly where the odor is, what chemicals are emitted, the climate conditions and an ability to provide “pin point” accuracy.
“It would cost more, but if we do something, let’s spend the money to do it right,” Ferrara said. “SMI says they are not in violation. This would prove it.”
Avery said the cost would be high and is concerned that the odor receptors are fewer and focused on the former village, whereas the ItStinks app would have receptors that measure odors in neighboring Waterloo and Tyre and parts of the town outside the former village area.
“The ItStinks app would be something we don’t have now and at a better cost,” Avery said.
Ferrara said the matter can be included in discussions on the 2021 town budget. The more expensive system is made by a Canadian company, and Ferrara said he will look into seeing if they can make a presentation to the board.
A motion directing Morrell to inform SMI officials of the permit conditions was approved by a 5-0 vote.
Earlier, the Salcman Road landfill was the topic of comments from Valerie Sandlas, president of the Seneca Falls Environmental Action Committee. She said she has been raising concerns about the landfill for more than four years and gave “sincere thanks” to the board for not issuing SMI a 2020 operating permit.
But Sandlas went on to say SMI is currently violating town and state codes by allowing odors to leave its property.
“Despite its attempts to mitigate odors, complaints are still being filed by town residents,” she said, citing several recent examples of complaints she and neighbors have filed and one from a friend complaining of a strong odor at Waterloo High School.
“My daughter, who no longer lives here, finds the odor repulsive and disgusting. She often notices it before I do when she visits. Personally troubling is the ‘nose blind’ factor. Many residents no longer smell the intensity of the odor,” she said. “This this may seem like a positive. it’s actually problematic because of health issues, which is a third concern I’d like to address.”
She said landfill gases are hazardous to human health, whether they can be smelled or not.
“Our neighborhoods, our businesses and most importantly, our schools and our children, are being negatively impacted by landfill gases and odors,” Sandlas said, urging the board to take action and contact the town’s environmental law firm to make a case that SMI is in violation of its permit.
“Enough is enough. Tell SMI that they must comply or close,” she said, asking that SMI be notified that it will be fined or closed down each day there is a violation.
Ferrara said the Waste Management Committee has talked to the DEC and has been told “there is no scientific data to substantiate your claims. The DEC says they are not in violation and the EPA agrees they are not violating standards.”
“Why not ask the county Health Department and DEC to test the air?” Sandlas replied.
“You do not have to have data to make and file a complaint,” said board member Steve Churchill.
“Be relentless. We know it smells and we know air pollution is dangerous,” Sandlas added.
During the meeting, Ferrara apologized to SMI Regional Manager Kyle Black, who was in the audience, noting that a board member tried to adjourn a recent meeting before Black could speak.
“I would hope we would treat people with dignity and respect and not belittle them. That happened too much in the past. We need to keep moving in the right direction,” Ferrara said.