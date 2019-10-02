SENECA FALLS — By a 3-1 vote, the Town Board voted Tuesday to legally reestablish the town’s historic district.
Earlier this year, State Supreme Court Judge Daniel Doyle ruled that the town’s historic district was not in effect because of a filing and timing technicality going back to 2013.
Doyle ruled the town did not take the proper and timely steps to incorporate the district into town law when the former village of Seneca Falls dissolved at the end of 2011.
The issue ended up in court when a controversy erupted over the possible demolition of the 1870-era Huntington Building at 201 Fall St.
The reestablishment motion came from the town Heritage Preservation Commission, which conducted a public hearing on the reformation of the district Monday night.
HPC chairman Chris Lytle argued for approval of the motion.
“The historic district was established in 1980 and was done with great care. We used all that work in recommending that same historic district boundaries and rules be approved. This will allow Peter Koch to sell the building for it to be preserved. It’s a win-win,’’ Lytle said.
He said attorneys on all sides will back away from pursuing appeals if the historic district motion is approved.
It was moved by board member Doug Avery and seconded by David DeLelys.
Supervisor Greg Lazzaro said the motion is “too hasty and I will vote no. I might vote yes in the future, but there is still litigation out there.”
Town Attorney David Foster, while not recommending the board defeat the motion, suggested it may be a “stop-gap” measure dealing only with the historic district. He said there are other concerns and ongoing issues involved in the transition from the village to the town that are not being addressed. He suggested someone could mount a challenge to one of those issues and be successful in court.
“I think you need to create good legislation. The requirements for forming an historic district in 1980 are not the same as the requirements of today. You could still be vulnerable to a legal challenge,” Foster said.
Lytle said the HPC’s goal is to fix only the historic district issues to preserve the Huntington Building and other landmarks.
“I don’t want to discourage you,” Foster said, adding that he recommends the Boylan Code law firm take a more comprehensive look at a more all-encompassing motion.
Voting for the motion were Avery, DeLelys and board member Vic Porretta. Lazzaro voted no. Board member Lou Ferrara was absent.