WATERLOO — The Town Board may decide tonight to annul a local law allowing Seneca Meadows Landfill to resume mining soil on Burgess Road, but introduce a replacement law that does the same thing.
Local Law 1 of 2020 was passed by the board earlier this year, amending the zoning map regarding single-family or R-1 residential zones to allow access to commercial or agricultural zones that are now landlocked. That change would allow the landfill to have trucks carrying mined soil to use an access road in an R-1 zone on Burgess Road and bring it across the road to the nearby landfill.
The law was challenged in a lawsuit filed by North Road resident Dixie Lemmon. But arguments this month have been delayed after the town indicated it would consider annulling the law tonight and possibly introduce a new one that may better survive a legal challenge.
The agenda calls for a motion to repeal Local Law 1. If that passes, the agenda calls for a vote on a motion to introduce Local Law 2 of 2020. If that passes, the board will consider motions to begin the State Environmental Quality Review Act review process of Local Law 2 and conduct a public hearing on the new local law Oct. 26.
Other agenda items tonight include:
• A resolution to adopt a tentative 2021 town budget.
• A resolution to conduct a public hearing on the preliminary budget on Oct. 26 at the start of the board’s regular meeting.
• A resolution to approve stipulations submitted by Trelina Solar Energy regarding its application for a state permit to build and operate an 80 megawatt solar energy facility near Packwood Road.
The meeting will be at 7 p.m in the town highway garage. Social distancing and face masks will be required by those attending.