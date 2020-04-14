GENEVA — The town of Geneva Sustainability Committee, in partnership with the city Green Committee, is hosting a series of educational events on eco-friendly living — and the first is Wednesday via the Zoom video-conferencing application.
Topics include environmentally friendly lawn care, composting, rain barrels and others by request.
The opening program, “How to have an Eco Property,” starts at 7 p.m. Participants will get tips on making their yards more environmentally compatible; capturing water and reducing runoff; inviting pollinators into your yard; and alternatives to pesticides. Tips will focus on what can be done this spring.
Jennifer Grant, director of the New York State Integrated Pest Management Program at Cornell University in Geneva; Jacob Fox, town of Geneva Climate Smart coordinator; and Sarah Meyer, farm programming manager at Hobart and William Smith Colleges and owner/beekeeper of Worker’s Ransom Honey, are Wednesday’s speakers.
Access the session at https://cornell.zoom.us/j/573594149?pwd=bm8rU290L1BVeDBZZW8yRmxzWkgrUT09; the password is 336700. Zoom can be accessed from a PC, Mac, iPad, iPhone or Android device. Watch a 3-minute video on how to use Zoom at www.youtube.com/watch?v=RhTMy8C347U.
Those interested in listening to the session by phone should dial 1-855-880-1246. The webinar ID is 573 594 149.