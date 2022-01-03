LYONS — Sal Colatarci learned from the best, including how to deliver his classic, booming greeting whenever he answered the phone.
However, callers won’t be hearing his “Town Clerk’s Office” any longer. Colatarci, 62, retired Friday from the town clerk job he’s held for 32 years.
Dick Holloway, the previous clerk, taught him the ropes of recordkeeping and minute-taking, how to give out hunting and marriage licenses, and the best way to keep track of registering dogs. Colatarci, whether consciously or not, also adopted Holloway’s manner of bellowing the telephone greeting.
Anyone who knows Colatarci — and that’s likely most of the 5,700 people who live in Lyons — was probably used to the resounding greeting, as well as his easy-going manner.
“After Dick decided to retire, (the Republican party) came to me because no one else wanted the job,” Colatarci joked.
At first he said no. He was working as news director for WGVA and was not interested in getting involved in politics. He had degrees from Herkimer Community College and St. John Fisher in communications, and he thought his future was in broadcasting.
But people in the GOP kept asking, telling him that he was so well-known and well-liked in Lyons, where he grew up and graduated from Lyons High School in 1977. He would be an excellent candidate, they told the only child of the late Alfred “Fatty” and Angie Colatarci.
“My father weighed 13 pounds when he was born, that’s where the name came from. That’s what he was always called,” Sal said. “I don’t think if someone saw him on the street and called him Alfred, he would have answered.”
After Colatarci finally relented and was elected, he said Holloway and the late Gabe Vardabash, the former Lyons mayor, “took me under their wing.” These men, who Colatarci had known all of his life, reflected the epitome of public service, as far as he was concerned.
Both were Democrats, but in a small town, party politics don’t mean much; at least they didn’t around 1990. Colatarci said both men did their best for their constituents and set an excellent example, working “equally and kindly” with everyone.
He was trained to get into the office early, usually starting his day at 7:30 a.m. to get a jump on paperwork.
“I wanted to be ready when I opened the doors at 9 a.m.,” Colatarci said. “I wanted to have time to talk with people coming in for things like hunting licenses, who wanted to tell me about the big buck they shot last year. I wanted to give them my best. I never had a real problem with anyone in 32 years.”
Lyons Town Supervisor Jake Emmel, who also left his position Dec. 31, said he’s never heard Colatarci utter a mean word to anyone, and “that’s unusual, don’t you think, when you deal with the public all the time?”
“He sets a positive tone from the get-go. He’s always positive and always helpful. And if he doesn’t know something, he will find out and get back to the person the same day,” Emmel said.
Colatarci never minded bending over backward for people who needed something special, like the frantic bride-to-be who called him at home at 2 a.m. because she’d misplaced the marriage license paperwork he gave her. She was getting married later that day in Watertown, she told him.
“This was really before cell phones, and when your phone rings at 2 a.m., you don’t know what to think,” Colatarci said. “She was crying, but I told her not to worry. I met her at 9 a.m. at the town hall the next morning and copied over everything and sent them on their way in plenty of time.”
Then there was the time one of his classmates came to see him because he needed a copy of his birth certificate. He was worried because someone told him he would need all sorts of proof of identity to get it.
Colatarci told him not to worry; he knew he really was who he said he was and handed over the certificate.
“I knew that no one would be trying to impersonate him, that it was really Dave,” Colatarci said.
He worked under three town supervisors: Emmel, the late Jim Fabino, and Brian Manktelow, now a state assemblyman. Colatarci said he got along with and was treated well by all of them.
Manktelow worked with Colatarci for 11 years, the first two when he was a town councilor and the last nine as supervisor. He said Colatarci’s experience was a benefit to him, the town hall and the community.
“I was very fortunate to have a town clerk that has been here so long and had a lot of knowledge and understanding over those years,” Manktelow said. “It was great working with him.”
From issuing marriage certificates to servicemen and women on weekend leaves to death certificates for families, Colatarci went the extra mile, Manktelow said.
Colatarci said in all of his time in town government, he maybe missed four or five meetings and was conscientious about keeping meticulous records.
David Varalli has been friends with Colatarci since grade school. Varalli, who now lives in Marion, said he was not surprised when Colatarci became town clerk.
“He was always 12 going on 45,” Varalli said. “He was very conservative, mild-mannered and polite. He wore khakis and golf shirts, even back then.”
The two played some basketball together “before we knew we sucked at it” and walked to middle school together. Varalli recalls Colatarci contemplating the future, wondering if they would be around in the year 2000.
“So, every year I remind him on Facebook that we’re still here,” Varalli said. “I wish him much happiness and success in his retirement.”
Colatarci and his wife, Nola, who is retired from the Wayne County Department of Social Services, have one son, Gino, who works for the county as a network technician.
The Colatarcis will spend some time traveling, probably in the winter when the snow is falling here.
“I hate snow, from the first flake that falls,” he said. But he does not mind the area in the good weather. An avid gardener of both flowers and vegetables, he is rarely happier than when he has his hands in the soil. He frequently posts pictures of his garden on Facebook.
“I really enjoyed this job,” he said. “The people of Lyons are the best.”