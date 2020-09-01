GENEVA — The Town Board could vote next week on closing a sparsely populated and traveled road during the cold-weather months.
Town Supervisor Mark Venuti said the board will consider a resolution at its Sept. 8 meeting to close Slate Rock Road from Nov. 15 to April 15. The road, which runs between Snell and Billsboro roads, crosses a timber bridge over Wilson Creek.
To extend the life of the bridge, which town officials said would cost hundreds of thousands of dollars to replace, town highway Superintendent Bernie Peck is recommending the seasonal closure to avoid heavy plow and salt trucks from clearing snow and salting the bridge.
There are only two homes on Slate Rock Road, and they are accessible from Billsboro Road. Venuti said the homeowners have been contacted about the town’s plan.
Anyone who wants to be heard on the proposal can attend the meeting, which begins at 6 p.m. at the town hall. They can also send written comments to Geneva Town Hall, 3750 County Road 6, Geneva, NY 14456.
Comments or questions also can be directed to Peck at (315) 945-1332 or highwaysuper@townofgeneva.com, or Venuti at (315) 789-3922 or supervisor@townofgeneva.com.