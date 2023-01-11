GENEVA — The Hamilton Street shopping center commonly called Town & Country Plaza likely will have a new owner this year.
The property is up for auction in March, following foreclosure proceedings in state Supreme Court of Ontario County by the creditors, Wells Fargo Bank, against the plaza’s owners, listed as Geneva Shopping Center LLC.
The foreclosure was approved in December by Judge Craig Doran.
In March, Wells Fargo began foreclosure proceedings against Geneva Shopping Center LLC, which is based in West Orange, N.J., for defaulting on a $13.2 million loan made in 2014. According to court filings, Geneva Shopping Center was required to make monthly payments of nearly $72,000, with the term ending in February 2024.
According to Wells Fargo, starting in October 2020, Geneva Shopping Center failed to make timely payments. The company was notified that it had defaulted in December of the same year.
Also named as a defendant in court papers is the Geneva Industrial Development Agency because it has a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement with Geneva Shopping Center dating to 2014, when the shopping center added space to accommodate a since-closed Tops grocery store, along with the move of Peebles to another spot in the shopping center. Peebles ultimately became Gordmans, which also closed.
Tracy Verrier of MRB Group, which serves as the administrator for the IDA, said the foreclosure proceedings don’t affect the agency.
“Due to the PILOT agreement, the IDA is named in foreclosure proceedings,” she said. “However, all IDA deals include a hold harmless agreement, so it’s more of a technicality in the court proceedings, and IDAs are generally not subject to any specific action in relation to foreclosures.
“We started receiving notices regarding the foreclosure proceedings back in May, and our attorneys have been monitoring and filing any requisite motions on our behalf since then.”
The 15-year PILOT provided tax breaks as an incentive for the nearly $5 million spent on the plaza addition to accommodate Tops, along with other renovations. It’s scheduled to run until 2028.
“The PILOT agreement is in effect for the time being, but when the property transfers, the IDA will have to make a decision about whether to assign the PILOT to the new owner or terminate it,” Verrier said.
Also named in court papers is Frank Ferrari III, who is listed by the Geneva Industrial Development Agency as plaza manager.
On Tuesday, the Times called a number listed on the Geneva Shopping Center’s application for IDA assistance, and the phone message identified it as Morgan Properties. The Times did not receive a call back requesting comment on the foreclosure.
An attorney who represented Wells Fargo in the proceedings did not respond to an email request for comment.
At the plaza, longtime tenant Karen Shoemaker, owner of The Village Store, which sells a huge selection of Hallmark cards, keepsakes, ornaments and more, said foreclosure proceedings have not affected her business, other than her rent checks are sent to a rent receiver because of the loan default.
“The check’s the same,” she said. “Just the address was changed.”
She hopes the next owner will make improvements.
“I have concerns,” she said. “They need to take care of it. The parking-lot pot holes are real bad. People complain.”
She said the plaza has success stories, but guesses the loss of Tops, Gordmans and others has impacted lease revenue for the plaza owners.
“A lot of people pulled out,” she said.
However, she believes the plaza — tenants include Staples and Harbor Freight — has a future. In the right hands.
“This (spot) is really reasonable and a good place to be,” she said.
As for the next owner, an attorney familiar with such proceedings who asked not be identified said it’s likely to be Wells Fargo because of the $13.7 million it’s seeking for the property.
Bidding will take place at the Ontario County Courthouse in Canandaigua at 10 a.m. March 20.