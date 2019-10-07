GENEVA — The town will hold its fall fix-it clinic from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 26 at the town highway garage, 32 White Springs Road.
Supervisor Mark Venuti said the town had its first clinic, also known as a repair café, in the fall of 2017. The town now has two each year, one in the spring and one in the fall.
The clinic is for town residents. Venuti said at past events, people have had clothing and drapes mended, jewelry repaired, toys fixed, tables and chair joints glued back together, lamps, clocks and radios made to work again, and a dead weed-eater put back in business.
“The three Rs to move beyond waste are reduce, reuse and recycle, and a fix-it clinic helps people reuse what might otherwise end up in the trash,” Venuti said.
The event is manned by volunteers who take a crack at putting more life into an item that needs help.
“We can also always use more handy people to help with repairs, so let us know if you have a skill you’d like to share for a few hours,” Venuti said. “Everyone has enjoyed the clinics, volunteers and residents who drop by needing a repair, enjoying each other’s company, and ‘whistling while we work.’”
Venuti said the fix-it clinic and other environmentally friendly programs are part of the town’s efforts to help residents prepare for the expected closing of the county landfill in 2028 and foster sustainable living.
For more information on the clinic and the town’s sustainability efforts, see townofgeneva.com or contact Venuti at (315) 789-3922 or supervisor@townofgeneva.com.