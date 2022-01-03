SENECA FALLS — The idea of having an appointed town manager will be pursued by the new Town Board in 2022.
The idea surfaced last year when Supervisor Mike Ferrara appointed a special advisory committee to study whether the town needs a full-time manager. The committee wanted to hire a consultant to help with the study, but the prior board balked when assembling the 2022 budget.
Tonight, the board will consider introducing a local law that would create the position. A public hearing is proposed for Feb. 1, followed by a possible vote.
In a related agenda item tonight, the board will consider ways to use $1.9 million in remaining revenue from Seneca Meadow Inc.’s 2021 payment through a Host Community Agreement. The town used the other $1.1 million to reduce the 2022 tax levy.
Among the items proposed for the funds are the town manager position, drainage work, a property revaluation, a camera and trailer for inspecting sewer, water and drainage pipes, repairs to the Community Center roof, and a special financial audit. The agenda also includes an agreement with Trinity Episcopal Church on lower Fall Street that would allow the town to use the church parking lot in exchange for the town mowing the grass and plowing the parking lot.
Tonight’s meeting begins at 6 p.m. in the Ovid Street municipal building. Also on the agenda:
• The board will be given a presentation from Shaun Logue of MRB Group on proposed zoning code changes related to solar energy and battery storage projects, after which trustees will consider scheduling a public hearing on the proposed changes.
• The annual organizational meeting will be conducted before the regular meeting. Incoming Republicans Frank Sinicropi and Kaitlyn Laskowski will join fellow Ferrara, Dawn Dyson and Steve Churchill on the board. Churchill is the lone Democrat.