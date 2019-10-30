WATERLOO — Two options have been floated for extending municipal water lines on the west end of the town.
In response to interest from residents of Pre-Emption Street, the Town Board asked MRB Group engineers to assess the situation and present options for consideration.
Patrick Nicoletta of MRB presented these two ideas at Monday’s Town Board meeting:
Option 1
Extend water from Pre-Emption Street in the town and North Street in the city of Geneva by 2,500 feet, using an 8-inch main.
Nicoletta said this would provide sufficient water for residential purposes, but not for fire protection. The project cost was estimated at $243,249, with the water lines installed by town of Waterloo Highway Department workers. Materials would be put out to bid.
The town would borrow the money for 40 years at 4 percent interest. Homeowners would face a $517 annual cost for debt service and another $418 annually to buy up to 50,000 gallons of water a year, a number that includes operations and maintenance costs.
The Seneca County Health Department would have to approve the services.
Option 2
Extend water lines 7,000 feet to Packwood Road.
The project cost is estimated at $298,150, with town employees doing the installation. The same borrowing would apply. The annual debt service is estimated at $669, while the water costs would remain at $418.
This plan would provide basic water and full fire protection, which could result in savings on fire insurance. However, the state Comptroller’s Office would have to approve the plan because of the higher cost.
To begin the process, the town will begin to take and test samples of well water on Pre-Emption Street to see if there are quality problems that could improve the town’s chances of getting financing.
Once the preliminary work is done, residents would then decide whether to form a water district.
In other action Monday:
• BUDGET — The board adopted the preliminary 2020 town budget after no one commented at a public hearing. The final spending plan is subject to changes before being confirmed for good later this year.
The tax rate per $1,000 of assessed value would rise a penny, from $3.27 to $3.28.