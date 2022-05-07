CANANDAIGUA — Property owners in this Ontario County town will not have their properties reassessed this year.
The town board has decided to postpone a planned revaluation until 2023.
Supervisor Jared Simpson said the two reasons for the decision are the town having a new assessor and current trends in the housing market.
“We have just welcomed our new assessor, Paul Arndt, to our staff and want to give him time to familiarize himself with the town and our properties,” Simpson said. “Pam Post, our previous assessor, did a tremendous amount of work prior to leaving for a position in another municipality and left us in excellent shape going forward, but we felt it would be challenging for Paul to meet with residents having not personally participated in the revaluation process.”
In terms of the current market trends, Simpson said with home prices so high, some residents could see significant “sticker shock” with a new assessment.
“This is the last thing I want to see happen,” Simpson said. “Recent news stories out of Rochester and surrounding areas highlight many homes whose values increased by more than 30% and some as high as 70%.”
The current equalization rate for the town is 86%; that means as a whole, town properties are assessed at 86% of their full market value. The ideal equalization rate is 100%.
Simpson said this has the biggest impact on school taxes and how they are allotted to various towns.
The supervisor said he will meet with the Ontario County Real Property Tax Department to discuss ways for them to assist with a town revaluation.
For 2022, Grievance Day for those wishing to contest their new assessments before the Board of Assessment Review will be 4-8 p.m. May 24. The session will be in the town municipal building on Routes 5&20.