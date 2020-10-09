ALBANY — The transfer of Onanda Park’s ownership to the town of Canandaigua is official.
According to a press release issued by state Sen. Pam Helming, R-54 of Canandaigua, and Assemblyman Brian Kolb, R-131 of Victor, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has signed state Senate bill S7591 and Assembly bill A9675 into law. The legislation provides for the transfer of the lakeside portion of Onanda Park from the state Department of Environmental Conservation to the Town of Canandaigua.
“Onanda Park is a true gem in the Canandaigua community,” Helming said. “This will ensure that Onanda continues to be operated as a public park benefiting local residents and families for generations to come. I am proud to have worked with the Town of Canandaigua to sponsor this legislation and ensure the preservation of this vital community resource.”
Helming said she worked with town Supervisor Cathy Menikotz, town Manager Doug Finch, retired Parks and Recreation Director Dennis Brewer, members of the Town Board, and members and volunteers of the town’s Park and Recreation Committee to make the legislation happen.
“It is my pleasure to sponsor this legislation protecting Onanda Park,” Kolb added. “As my final legislative approval, from my 20-year service to the people of the State of New York and Ontario County, I consider it an honor to have been part of the process to turn the park over to the residents of the town of Canandaigua and the greater Canandaigua community.”
The DEC has leased the lakeside portion of Onanda Park to the town of Canandaigua as part of a long-term agreement. For the past 30 years, the town has maintained the land as a public park and invested significantly in building, infrastructure and amenity improvements.
The town already owns the upland portion of the park.
“Onanda is cherished by so many people for its beauty. To be able to say the town of Canandaigua will now have full ownership of the property is an honor,” Menikotz said. “The transfer of the property was borne of a lofty idea by our town manager, Doug Finch, who then set out to make it happen. This idea quickly blossomed into a real possibility with the hard work and support of Sen. Pam Helming, Assemblyman Brian Kolb and the members of our Town Board.
“I would like to thank everyone involved who had a hand in making this dream a reality,” Menikotz added. “I have no doubt that this town will continue to be responsible and dedicated stewards of this outstanding natural resource.”
The town will begin the process of working with the DEC on the title transfer soon.