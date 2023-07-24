CANANDAIGUA — Town officials toured the town with representatives of the Federal Emergency Management Agency last week to assess flood damage.
Supervisor Jared Simpson said the town will be applying to FEMA for funds to help restore the town’s damaged infrastructure to pre-July 9 storm levels.
“This way our local taxpayers will not be directly burdened with the expenses, which will end up in the several millions of dollars range,” Simpson said in a press release.
Simpson said homeowners with damage should first contact their insurance company, and document any damage and repairs due to the flood in case funding for private property owners does not happen.
“This is a long shot, but we will try our best to secure any funding that we can,” Simpson said.
Property owners with damage who need help navigating their next steps can consult a community resource desk open at the Chamber of Commerce building on South Main Street. Area non-profit organizations will be there to help guide people.
Simpson said the town highway department has been working on assessing roads, fixing shoulders, culverts, and drainage, and addressing other issues.
“If you see a problem that has not been addressed, please contact the highway department and they will get it on the list,” Simpson said, noting the highway telephone is 585-394-3300.
Outhouse Park is still closed and will remain that way for some time, Simpson said. All other town parks and beaches are open, but caution is urged for use of the upland trails at Onanda Park.
Simpson praised the cooperation of several entities for their assistance during the storm and its aftermath.
“Additionally, we had residents step up to help their neighbors by diverting water, emptying basements and keeping roads safe,” Simpson said.
Th city has reopened West Gibson Street to traffic after it was closed for 10 days after the flooding. The low-lying street was flooded, and water seeped into the basements and first floors of several homes. Homeowners had to bring their water-damaged items to the curb for pickup, and some had to find new living arrangements.