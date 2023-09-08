GENEVA — In a continuing effort to keep items out of the Ontario County Landfill, town officials have scheduled a “free stuff day” and fix-it clinic for Oct. 1 at the 32 White Springs Road transfer station.
The rain date is Oct. 15.
Town Supervisor Mark Venuti said the fix-it clinic will run from 9 a.m. to noon. People with small appliances, lamps, and small furniture that needs repair can take it to the station for a community volunteer to fix. Clothes that need mending also can be taken to the clinic.
The free stuff exchange is for clean, useful items in good working condition. From 10 a.m. to noon, volunteers will take items that are acceptable and direct people where to put them. Items not deemed acceptable for the exchange will be donated or disposed of afterward.
From noon to 2 p.m., people can look over the items and take home what they want.
Venuti said people do not have to live in the town to participate.
Acceptable items for the exchange include toys, games, and puzzles; gardening supplies; tools; sporting goods; small kitchen appliances; bikes; lamps; and chairs and small tables.
Items not eligible for the exchange are dirty or broken items; books; glassware; tires; large items such as couches and dishwashers; construction materials; clothes; electronics (computers and TVs); and mattresses and box springs.