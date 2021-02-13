GENEVA — The town of Geneva has joined the effort to see Seneca Meadows Landfill close by the end of 2025.
Supervisor Mark Venuti said the Town Board unanimously passed a resolution at its meeting Tuesday to support a local law by the Seneca Falls Town Board prohibiting Seneca Meadows from accepting any more trash after 2025. The resolution comes after Seneca Meadows applied to the state Department of Conservation for a permit to accept trash for another 15 years after 2025 by expanding into an area within the landfill’s existing footprint.
The town resolution says Seneca Meadows, the state’s largest landfill, negatively impacts Geneva because of the trash trucks that travel through the town, and through gas and offensive odors.
The Geneva City Council passed a similar resolution last month.
Venuti noted that the Ontario County Landfill, another of the state’s largest facilities of its kind, is scheduled to close at the end of 2028.