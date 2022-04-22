GENEVA — After a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the town will resume its popular “fix-it clinic” April 30.
The event, which will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., is part of the city/town Earth Day celebration at the Geneva Community Center on Carter Road. Volunteers will attempt to mend household appliances, furniture, clothes, and more.
“The three Rs to move beyond waste are reduce, reuse and recycle, and a fix-it clinic helps people reuse what might otherwise end up in the trash,” town Supervisor Mark Venuti said.
Venuti added that the clinic and other programs are part of the town’s efforts to help residents prepare for the closing of the Ontario County Landfill, and to foster sustainable living.
“We can also always use more handy people to help with repairs, so let us know if you have a skill you’d like to share for a few hours,” Venuti said. “Everyone has enjoyed the clinics, volunteers and residents who drop by needing a repair, enjoying each other’s company, and whistling while we work.”
For more information, see the town’s website at townofgeneva.com. People also can contact Venuti at (315) 789-3922 or supervisor@townofgeneva.com.
— Finger Lakes Times