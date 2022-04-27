GENEVA — In a continuing effort to keep items out of the Ontario County Landfill, the town is sponsoring its spring “Free Stuff Day” this Sunday.
Town Supervisor Mark Venuti said the event will run in two phases at the town’s recycling and disposal station on White Springs Road.
People can bring items they no longer want to the station between 10 a.m. and noon, with volunteers checking to make sure items are acceptable. Items such as sporting goods, small appliances, tools, toys, bikes, lamps, chairs, and small tables are welcome.
All items must be clean and in working condition.
Books, clothing, electronics, mattresses, glassware, box springs, tires, and construction debris will not be accepted. Nor will large items such as couches or dishwashers.
From noon to 2 p.m., people can get items to take home. After 2 p.m., volunteers will donate or dispose of remaining items as appropriate.
Venuti said the event will happen in good weather only, with May 15 set as a rain date.
For more information or to volunteer, contact Jennifer Grant at jengrant5316@gmail.com.