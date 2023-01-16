GENEVA — Water projects that have been on hold, largely due to the Covid-19 pandemic, likely will get underway later this year after contracts totaling more than $3 million were approved at the Jan. 10 Town Board meeting.
“Water plant improvements are proceeding,” town Supervisor Mark Venuti said.
Venuti noted that the town supplies water to parts of the towns of Geneva, Seneca, and Benton. The town will begin supplying water to another neighboring town, Torrey, later this year.
“We have a project with the town of Seneca that we received a grant for,” Venuti said. “It includes a new well in the town of Geneva and pumps and controls, refurbishing the million-gallon tank in the town of Seneca that is part of the system, and installing a new 1.25-million gallon tank in the town of Seneca.”
The contract for the new tank went to Preload LLC for approximately $2.2 million. The Louisville, Ky.-based company submitted the lowest of three bids.
Another contract for water plant improvements at another site was awarded to C.P. Ward of Scottsville, Monroe County, for about $833,000, while Erie Electrical Corp. of Rochester was selected for electrical improvements at a cost of about $378,000.
In other board matters:
• SENECA MEADOWS — The board approved a resolution opposing the plan to expand Seneca Meadows landfill in Seneca Falls. Geneva City Council approved a similar resolution last week.
The resolution will be submitted to the state Department of Environmental Conservation, which is accepting public comment on a “scoping” document listing the environmental issues Seneca Meadows wants to address in the draft Environmental Impact Statement that is needed as part of its expansion application. The DEC extended the deadline for public comment on the document to Jan. 27.
Seneca Meadows is seeking to expand the height of the landfill by 70 feet and extend its operating capacity to the year 2040.
Town officials noted that not only is Geneva impacted by garbage truck traffic to Seneca Meadows, the landfill’s odor, and its negative impact on tourism, Seneca Falls’ Local Law 3-2016 stipulates the landfill close no later than the end of 2025, when it is expected to reach capacity in its current footprint. Seneca Meadows is challenging the adoption of that law in court.
• PLANNING BOARD — Venuti said Mary Ann Bell has stepped down as chairman of the town Planning Board, but will stay on as a board member. Longtime board member Eric Reuscher has agreed to serve as chairman.