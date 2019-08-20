SENECA — The Town Board will accept the resignation of Town Clerk/Tax Collector Kate Silverstrim-Jensen when it meets tonight.
Silverstrim-Jensen said she has accepted a new, Civil Service job in the finance department of the town of Canandaigua town manager’s office. The town manager is Doug Finch.
Her resignation is effective Friday.
Silverstrim-Jensen was elected to a four-year term as town clerk-tax collector in November 2017 and took office Jan. 1, 2018. Her term expires Dec. 31, 2021. She succeeded Terersa Quartaro, who retired.
Deputy clerk Shana Jo Hilton will assume the responsibilities until a successor is named.
The board also will receive an update from Casella Waste Services officials on activities at the Ontario County Landfill, which is within the town.
