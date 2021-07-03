SENECA FALLS — Before making a decision on hiring a town manager, the Town Board will have a government efficiency study conducted.
A subcommittee of two Town Board members and two members of the Citizens Advisory Committee on a Town Manager met June 30 to look at the need for and scope of an outside study of town government.
Supervisor Mike Ferrara said the two groups agreed to move forward with an abbreviated study of the town’s government efficiency. He said he would contact the Center for Governmental Research in Rochester to complete the scaled-down study at a cost of $10,000 to $15,000.
The CGR did the in-depth report on the dissolution of the former village of Seneca Falls government in 2009 and ’10. Village voters approved the dissolution of their government and assumption of village services by the town in 2011.
The advisory committee will not meet again until the CGR study is completed.