SENECA — This Ontario County town may become the latest to opt out of a state law allowing the commercial sale and taxation of cannabis and its onsite consumption.
Meeting Tuesday, the Town Board voted to schedule a public hearing on the matter for 5 p.m. Dec. 30 in the Flint Road municipal building.
Supervisor Drew Wickham said the board could vote on the local law after the hearing.
“If approved, we will then follow the state protocol of the law being subject to a 30-day permissive referendum,” he said, meaning that a town resident could submit a petition asking for a vote on the local law if submitted in time and if the petition contains the proper number of signatures. “Several board members feel there is too much uncertainty in the rules and regulations to opt in at this point. If the local law is approved, the board will monitor the process as it becomes clearer on the regulations and consider other options at that point.”
A municipality must opt out by Dec. 31. If it does so, it can reconsider and opt in at a later time. However, if a municipality doesn’t opt out by Dec. 31, it can’t do so after that date.
The village of Waterloo and town of Fayette are among those that have opted out of the cannabis sales law.