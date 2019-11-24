SENECA — Thanks to host community revenue received from Casella Waste Services, town of Seneca property owners will again have no town property tax bill in 2020.
And their Ontario County tax bill will be reduced by a little over 39 percent.
The Town Board Tuesday approved a 2020 town budget that calls for no general or highway tax levy or tax rates per $1,000 of assessed value. The Casella payment will cover the general and highway budgets.
The board also approved using another $500,000 from Casella to pay down the $1.26 million county tax levy. The buy down will see Seneca property owners pay a county tax rate of $2.48 per $1,000. Everyone else in the county will pay $6.31 per $1,000 in county taxes.
The town is host to the 389-acre Ontario County Landfill on Routes 5&20. Casella operates the landfill under contract with the county.
A recent 43.5-acre expansion within the landfill’s existing footprint has extended its life to 2028.