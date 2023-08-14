SENECA — The town board will conduct a public hearing at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on a proposed local law imposing a one-year moratorium on permits for commercial event centers in the town.
The ban would apply only to event centers proposed for residential areas, not for ones in a commercial zone or considered a home-based business. The moratorium follows several events that led to complaints about noise and other issues in residential areas.
The hearing was approved by a 5-0 vote at the board’s July 18 meeting.
Town officials said the purpose of the measure is to have sufficient time to review the existing town laws pertaining to event venues in the use of properties for commercial events such as weddings, with the possibility of recommending modifications to town laws.
“The Town Board is concerned that such uses under existing laws, could negatively impact the value of the neighborhoods in which they would be situated and of the town as a whole,” the local law states. “It is the intent of the Town Board to temporarily suspend the approval of all event venues as home-based businesses and the use of all properties as event venues as home-based businesses. This will afford the town sufficient time to review these uses and to draft amendments to the town code if necessary and in the best interests of the town.”
Penalties would include a minimum of $100 and a maximum of $250 per day for violations of the moratorium. If the board adopts the legislation, appeals could be made to the town Zoning Board of Appeals.