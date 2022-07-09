SENECA — Three sessions featuring public comment on the future of the Ontario County Landfill are being followed up by a town-wide survey.
The 389-acre county landfill along Routes 5&20 has a state permit that expires in 2028. That’s when it’s anticipated the landfill, which Casella Waste Systems manages for the county, will be at capacity, based on current rates of waste deposit.
The town and Ontario County are beginning the planning for the future of the facility.
The two options are to close the landfill in 2028 and seek another alternative, or to take steps to expand the landfill to a 40-acre, town-controlled parcel immediately south of the existing property.
Town officials are inviting residents and property owners to complete a short survey on the options. It can be found on the town website at www.townofseneca.com, or by stopping at the town’s 3675 Flint Road office to fill one out in person. The deadline to complete and submit a survey is 5 p.m. July 22.
For more information, call (585) 526-5251, ext. 2022.
The three public sessions were conducted June 28-30 at three fire departments in the town.
At the June 28 session, more than a dozen residents spoke. Some favored closing the landfill in 2028, but no clear consensus emerged. Many said they need more information on the two options and the implications of both.
All three sessions can be viewed on the town website.
The landfill can accept up to 2,999 tons of waste per day and operates a materials recycling facility. A separate company converts methane created from the waste to power electric generators.
The county’s agreement with Casella provides the county with $2 million to $2.5 million in revenue annually. It also provides the town with $1.7 million to $2 million a year, which enables it to forgo a town property tax and reduce the county’s tax bill.