SENECA — With only a day to spare, the Town Board voted unanimously Dec. 30 to pass a local law opting out of the state law allowing the commercial retail sale and onsite consumption of cannabis products in Seneca.
The vote followed a public hearing at which no one commented.
A municipality wishing to opt out of the law and prohibit cannabis sales and the receipt of a share of sales tax on such sales had to do so by Dec. 31. Those opting out by that date can change their mind at any point in the future.
Seneca joins the village of Waterloo and town of Fayette in opting out.
The law is subject to a permissive referendum. If a town voter submits a petition with the proper number of signatures by a specified date, a vote must be conducted.