TORREY — While two boards in this Yates County town have signed off on a sizable solar project, construction likely won’t begin until late fall.
“We hope to start construction in November,” confirmed David Norbut, owner of Rochester-based Norbut Solar Farms, which is doing several other projects. “If this winter is like last winter, we should be able to work all the way through. Basically, the project is ready to move forward.”
Norbut will install three 5 megawatt arrays near Hansen Point Road.
The town’s Planning Board and Zoning Board of Appeals approved special use permits and variances for the site recently. The land is zoned agricultural/residential.
The land is owned by Dale Stell, owner of nearby City Hill Construction. Norbut said he is working on buying the land from Stell, whose company is doing construction work on other Norbut projects and will be doing the local construction as well.
“We have a great relationship with Dale and City Hill,” he said. “We like this piece of property and working with Dale. It’s a good community project.”
While Norbut is looking to buy about 105 acres from Stell, the solar arrays would cover about 60 acres in three separately fenced areas. The rest of the land will be leased by a local farmer for crops.
The solar project is the third recent one in the town. A smaller project is being done by Chris Hansen and Jason Shoff off Hansen Point Road, just east of Route 14. Hansen is an owner of nearby Climbing Bines Brewery. He and Shoff are leasing several acres for the solar arrays to CT2, a New York City-based company.
Norbut said his project will not be visible from Route 14; it is farther to the east, near some railroad tracks, and behind trees and a hedgerow.
“It’s a good fit for the land,” Norbut said.
Last year, Yates County officials signed a contract with Dutchess County-based BQ Energy Development to put solar arrays at the old Torrey landfill on Long Point Road and the former Potter landfill on Hagerty Road. The company specializes in renewable energy projects at old landfills and brownfield sites.
County and BQ officials did not respond to an email from the Times asking about the status of those projects.