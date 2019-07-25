TYRE — Through the town’s website, Tyre officials have issued a warning to avoid wild parsnip plants, saying contact can cause skin burns.
Officials call it an invasive plant from Europe and Asia that has become well established in New York state.
The plant contains sap that can cause skin burns when in contact with skin and in sunlight. It is a relative of the Giant Hogweed, another plant that can cause severe burns when touched. Tyre residents are urged to be aware of wild parsnip and what it looks like.
If they find it on their property, there are precautions and control recommendations available at nyis.info/invasive_species/wild-parsnip/ or at the Tyre Municipal Building, 1820 Gravel Road.
Using those precautions, a homeowner can mow, cut or remove the plants before they go to seed. The plant seeds prolifically and spreads quickly.
