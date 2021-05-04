WATERLOO — Earlier this year, the town of Waterloo was awarded $28,000 in intervenor funds by the state to hire legal and engineering consultants for the Trelina Solar Energy Center permit application process.
Florida-based Trelina wants to build and operate an 80 megawatt solar electric generating facility on 250 acres of leased farmland in the Packwood and Serven road and Pre-Emption Street area on the west end of the town.
The town applied for and was granted $28,000 in intervenor funds for the pre-application process but did not use that money. Now that the process has moved into the application stage, the funds were made available again, and parties had to reapply.
The town is asking for the $28,000 to pay legal consultant Dennis Benjamin of Waterloo, who is also the town attorney, and for engineering services from MRB Group of Rochester during the application process.
The town and the Packwood Serven Pre-Emption Neighborhood Association are official parties to the state Public Service Commission’s Article 10 application process conducted by the New York State Board on Electric Generation Siting and the Environment. The neighborhood association also applied for intervenor funds and was denied.
The 88-page funding application was filed by the town April 30. A decision is pending.
The process has seen testimony and exhibits filed by several state agencies. Rebuttal testimony and exhibits must be filed by May 19. Witness lists must be filed by June 4 and the evidentiary hearing is scheduled to begin June 23.