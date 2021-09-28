GENEVA — In a continuing effort to keep items out of the Ontario County Landfill, the town is sponsoring its fall “Free Stuff Day” this Sunday.
Town Supervisor Mark Venuti said the event will run in two phases at the town’s recycling and disposal station on White Springs Road.
Drop-off
People can take items they no longer want to the station between 10 a.m. and 12 noon, with volunteers checking to make sure items are acceptable. Items such as small appliances, tools, books, toys, bikes, lamps, chairs, and tables are welcome.
All items should be in working condition.
Larger items like couches, dishwashers, TVs, computers, mattresses, box springs, construction materials and tires will not be accepted.
Pickup
From 12 noon to 2 p.m., people can get items to take home. After 2 p.m., volunteers will donate or dispose of remaining items as appropriate.
Venuti said the event will take place rain or shine. It is not limited to town residents.
Fore more information, contact Jennifer Grant at jengrant5316@gmail.com or Jacob Fox at foxjacob@me.com.
People with larger items they want to give away can post them on the town exchange at townofgeneva.com/departments/town_of_geneva_exchange_items/index.php.