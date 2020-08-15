GENEVA — Several years after passing measures to regulate short-term rental properties, the Town Board has adopted a local law with more teeth.
The law was approved after a July 14 public hearing. It amended a town zoning code that has been on the books for years and town Supervisor Mark Venuti said was one of the first of its kind in the state.
“We first passed these regulations three or four years ago. That was our first foray into it,” he said. “At that time people asked us to ban rentals. We can’t do that, but we can regulate it.”
Many of the early provisions dealt with permits to operate rentals, limiting the number of people who can be in the house, septic systems, and listing a person who could be reached 24/7 if there were complaints about the property, including noise.
Since then, Venuti said people who don’t live in the area and/or companies are buying lakefront homes for investment properties — often at prices well above market value.
“We are hearing from residents who are next to properties being rented out, and they are constantly disturbed by renters and can’t get the owners to respond,” he said. “The property owners are also charging high rents and driving up property values ... but it’s nobody you can deal with locally. They are driving residents away and breaking up neighborhoods.”
Venuti reached out to a small number of other towns in the state that have similar regulations, and learned about one on Long Island that limited rentals to owner-occupied homes. Geneva adopted a similar stance, requiring property owners to live in the home or live locally for seven months out of the year to supervise the home personally.
“That will solve a lot of issues,” Venuti said, noting the property owner could live in an adjacent or nearby home. “People are looking at properties to just buy them to rent and they are not from around here. We don’t want that.”
Penalties for violations, which are at the discretion of the code enforcement officer, range from $250 for a first offense to $750 for repeated offenses and possible suspension of the permit. Venuti said the Town Board may be discussing raising those penalties, and he has spoken to property owners about renters coming in from COVID-19 quarantined states.
Venuti said current permits, which are for three years, are grandfathered into the local law. While the measures several years ago were largely aimed at Glass Factory Bay properties, Venuti said other parts of the lake — including Whites Point — also have been impacted.
“Most people are in favor of the local law ... and we want to support our residents and stop our lakefront from going 100-percent rental,” he said. “We want property owners to live here.”