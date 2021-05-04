GENEVA — In a continuing effort to keep items out of the Ontario County landfill, the town is sponsoring a “Free Stuff Day” on Sunday, May 16.
Town Supervisor Mark Venuti said the event will run in two phases from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the town’s recycling and disposal station, 32 White Springs Road.
Drop-off: Residents can take items they no longer want to the station between 10 a.m. and noon, with volunteers checking to make sure items are acceptable. Items such as small appliances, tools, books, toys, bikes, lamps, chairs, and tables are welcome.
All items should be in working condition. Larger items such as couches and dishwashers will not be accepted.
Pick up: From noon to 2 p.m., people can get items to take home. After 2 p.m., volunteers will donate or dispose of remaining items as appropriate.
Venuti said the event will take place rain or shine. The town garage will be used if it rains.
People who would like to volunteer can contact Jennifer Grant at jengrant5316@gmail.com.
Venuti said people with larger items they want to give away can post them on the town exchange at townofgeneva.com/departments/town_of_geneva_exchange_items/index.php.