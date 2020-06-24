GENEVA — Do you have a working item gathering dust in your home, but don’t want it going to the landfill?
Do you need a specialty tool for a project, but don’t want to buy a new one?
If you answered yes to one or both of those questions, you may want to check out the Town of Geneva Exchange, a pilot program meant to reduce waste and build community.
“We’ve just put it on the town website and are excited to launch it and see how it goes,” town Supervisor Mark Venuti said. “It’s a way for people to donate or lend items to others in the community, reducing what might be thrown out and providing opportunities for neighbors to interact.”
While people can lend, donate or borrow seldom-used items, Venuti stressed the exchange is not a sales avenue.
“It’s not for commerce. No buying or selling. There are other sites for that,” he said. “On the lending side, sometimes you need a particular tool for a project but don’t want to buy it because of the expense or because you don’t think you’ll ever need it again, and someone might have that tool sitting in their basement not being used and be willing to let you use it for a weekend or so.”
Through the website, the town will let the donor or lender know when someone is interested in an item, and pass contact information along. The town will not inspect items on the site.
“I think this program has the potential to grow and be a community builder and reduce what goes to the landfill ... but it’s a pilot and we’ll make adjustments as we see how it goes,” Venuti said.