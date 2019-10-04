GENEVA — The town is launching a new program to help town residents 65 and older clean out their garages and sheds of items and materials they no longer want.
The pickup is scheduled for Oct. 29. Town employees or volunteers will go to a home at scheduled times and get items that fit in a pickup truck and can be loaded in about 30 minutes. There is no charge to senior citizens, but the program is limited to 10 homes on a first-come, first-served basis.
The town operates a recycling and disposal station at 32 White Springs Road that accepts landfill waste, zero-sort recycling, construction and demolition debris, metal, and organic waste. The program is designed for seniors who are unable to take those items to the station on their own.
Items in good shape may be donated to the Salvation Army or Goodwill.
Senior citizens interested in the program should contact Jacob Fox at foxjacob@mac.com or (210) 833-8666 to reserve a space.