SENECA FALLS — The Town Board did not succeed at first, so it’s try, trying again to sell vacant properties it owns at 10 Fall St. and 60 State St.
The town is soliciting proposals for both properties. They are due by 5 p.m. Sept. 20 at the office of Town Clerk Nicaletta Greer, 130 Ovid St.
The property at 10 Fall St. contains the former town municipal building, which originally was the Medical Arts Building associated with the former Seneca Falls Hospital at 2 Fall St. The building was damaged by a fire in 2014, but the interior has been cleaned up.
The 1.4-acre parcel includes a two-story office building with 9,680 square feet of space that is served by municipal water and sewer. It fronts VanCleef Lake and is close to the downtown business district.
The town thought it had sold the property to Longley-Jones Real Estate of Syracuse in 2015, but the company failed to follow through and take title, causing the town to end its purchase contract.
The property at 60 State St. was a railroad station renovated by the former village of Seneca Falls into its municipal building in the 1980s. When residents voted to dissolve village government at the end of 2011, the building housed only the police department and court until the new municipal building was opened at 130 Ovid St. in 2018. That left it vacant.
It is a third of acre in size and the single-story building contains 5,000 square feet of space.
The town thought it had a deal with a medical device company that had been operating in leased space at 59 State St., across from the old village hall. However, that fell through, also.
In both cases, town officials said they are seeking proposals that will provide the best long-term benefits to town residents.
Proposals will be evaluated for these criteria:
• Neighborhood impact.
• Job creation/economic impact.
• Sustainability.
• Best possible use.
• Purchase price.
Proposals must contain a brief narrative that clearly outlines the proposed use for the property, demonstrates the firm’s experience in implementing similar projects and financial ability to complete the project, and provides a prospective timeline for completion.
Any sale of the properties is subject to a permissive referendum. That means if a petition with the proper number of signatures is submitted asking for a vote, such a referendum must be conducted and the result is binding.