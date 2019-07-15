GENEVA — The town is launching a “Lake Friendly Living” program to enlist residents in the cause of protecting Seneca Lake.
Supervisor Mark Venuti said the town has a “Lake Friendly Farm” program that recognizes farmers who take measures to control runoff. He added that since everyone with control over land — no matter how small — is responsible for the stormwater leaving their property, everyone can be part of the solution.
“The Lake Friendly Living program is meant to assist and recognize residents who make an effort to minimize harmful stormwater inputs (like pesticides and herbicides) and allow stormwater to infiltrate the ground on their property,” Venuti said. “Our slogan is ‘slow it, spread it, sink it.’”
The program has three designations:
• A Bronze designation will be given to residents who do at least one of these practices: composting yard waste (grass, leaves, branches) on site; keeping part of their yard or lawn in wildflowers or native grasses; or installing a rain barrel to capture stormwater from their roof.
• A Silver designation means a resident has established a rain garden, bioswale, or other green infrastructure to capture stormwater that runs off the roof and other impermeable surfaces like walks and driveways.
• A Gold designation is for residents who capture more stormwater on their property than they produce, usually with a larger green infrastructure facility like a pond.
Qualified residents will receive a yard sign showing they practice lake friendly living.
For more information or to participate in the program, contact Jacob Fox — the town’s Climate Smart coordinator — at foxjacob@mac.com or (210) 833-8666.
