WATERLOO — The town’s legal counsel will seek to have an Article 78 proceeding filed by property owner Dixie Lemmon of North Road dismissed.
Town Attorney Dennis Benjamin said the town was served with the lawsuit Monday and will file a response by the required deadline.
Cooperstown-based attorney Doug Zamelis filed the Article 78 against the town and Town Board on behalf of Lemmon. The litigation claims the Town Board’s recent vote to change the zoning on the west side of Burgess Road, and on both sides of Routes 5&20 from the village line west to the city of Geneva, was in violation of the State Environmental Quality Review and contrary to the town’s Comprehensive Plan.
The amendment makes current single-family residential zones, designated R-1, on Burgess Road and Routes 5&20 into agricultural, or R-2 zones. It allows access roads from the roadway to commercially zoned land. The change means Seneca Meadows Inc. can build and use an access road to take clay from its 122-acre Meadow View Mine across Burgess Road to the Salcman Road landfill in the neighboring town of Seneca Falls.
Lemmon and others took the town to court several years ago after the town issued a permit to Seneca Meadows for the access road. The Appellate Division of state Supreme Court agreed with the plaintiffs, nullifying the permit. The court said at the time the town would have to change the zoning to allow the access road.
The Town Board did just that, approving the change in July.
• Also at Monday’s Town Board meeting, trustees approved an inter-municipal agreement paving the way for the town of Phelps to provide water to some Waterloo residents.