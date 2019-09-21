PHELPS — An Arcadia man is in guarded condition following a crash between a dump truck and a tractor on Route 88 in Phelps Friday afternoon.
Ontario County sheriff’s deputies said Joseph Tyler, 41, of Sleight Road, Arcadia, was driving a tractor south on Route 88 about 2:20 p.m. when he attempted to turn east on Gardner Road.
However, said deputies, his tractor was struck when a dump truck driven by Mark Johncox, 50, of Woodlane, Newark, tried to pass Tyler as he was attempting to turn left.
Deputies said the collision threw Tyler from the tractor.
Tyler was taken by Mercy Flight to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, where he was listed in guarded condition Saturday morning.
Deputies said the crash is still under investigation and did not report any charges.
Phelps fire and ambulance, as well as State Police, responded to the crash, said deputies.