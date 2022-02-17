GENEVA — As of Thursday evening, emergency responders were on the scene of a reported head-on crash involving a tractor-trailer and passenger vehicle, resulting in a diesel fuel spill from the truck.
The accident happened just before 5:30 p.m. on Route 14 near the intersection of Forge Avenue. North Side, Oaks Corners and Geneva firefighters responded.
State Departmental of Conservation officers were also called in to deal with the fuel spill, which was near a creek.
According to 911 dispatches, there was possibly a minor injury to the driver of the passenger vehicle. The driver of the truck was not hurt.