GENEVA — The City School District’s Board of Education moved quickly to replace administrator Kevin Whitaker, who is leaving the district to become superintendent of Jamestown Public Schools in Chautauqua County.
Tracy Marchionda will take over as the district’s new assistant superintendent for teaching, learning and accountability. Currently, she is director of innovative programming and multi-language learners.
Marchionda has been with the district since 2011, serving for 2½ years as principal of North Street School before moving to her current administrative post.
“Tracy has a deep understanding of curriculum and instruction,” said Superintendent Trina Newton, adding Marchionda has worked closely with Whitaker for several years. “She’s been with us for nearly a decade and is an integral member of our administrative team. Her experience and familiarity with the work of that office and the district as a whole make her a natural fit for assistant superintendent.”
“I am honored and excited to continue working with the students, families and educators of Geneva in this new capacity,” Marchionda said. “I am looking forward to continuing the good work of Trina and Kevin, as well as supporting Dr. Garcia (new superintendent Patricia Garcia) in her transition into the district and as she leads us forward.”
Newton, who is retiring at the end of the month, said she recommended Marchionda’s appointment after conversations with the school board and Garcia.
“Mr. Whitaker is leaving on June 30, and we all felt it was extremely important to have his successor in place as soon as possible,” Newton explained. “Kevin’s office handles both grants and curriculum development, and a great deal of that work happens during the summer — it’s pivotal, foundational work. Moving Tracy into that office from July 1 will ensure a smooth transition.”
District spokesperson Heather Swanson said Marchionda’s current job “will be left vacant for now.
She’ll be able to keep the work from that office moving forward while the district determines what to do with the position.”