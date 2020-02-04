MILO — Tracy Mitrano continues to pick up endorsements from Democratic committees in the 11-county 23rd Congressional District ahead of the June 23 primary, in which an Ithaca oral surgeon, Scott Noren, is hoping to challenge her.
In the previous two weeks, the Mitrano campaign said the Ontario, Chemung, Cattaraugus and Tompkins county Democratic committees have endorsed her candidacy and the chance to take on, for the second time, the likely Republican nominee, Tom Reed of Corning.
Reed is seeking his sixth term in Congress amid talk that he may run for governor in 2022. He also may have a primary challenge from Casey McDonald of Romulus, a real estate developer.
The Chemung County Democratic Committee announced its support of Mitrano following its meeting in mid-January.
“The committee’s decision was clear, Tracy Mitrano is a true voice for the people of the 23rd,” said Committee Chair Dora Leland. “She has worked tirelessly to meet with residents of the 23rd and hear their concerns. The committee believes that Tracy has the skills and expertise to represent the best interests of all constituents in the Southern Tier. We are honored to support her in her campaign.”
In Cattaraugus County, Democratic Committee Chairman Frank Puglisi said Mitrano “is a true fighter for the everyday issues that impact families here in the New York-23.”
The Mitrano campaign said that on Jan. 22, Ontario County Democrats also endorsed her.
And last week, the Tompkins County Democratic Committee overwhelmingly endorsed Mitrano.
She thanked the committees for their support.
“The committees have been an ardent supporter of our campaign’s common-sense ideas to move our district in a prosperous direction for everyone,” she said. “In my travels, I’ve found that the most innovative ideas come from people living and working outside of the Washington bubble. I will always stand with them. On the other hand, my opponent (Reed) has been a ‘Problem Solver’ in name only for the last 10 years, taking cues from party leadership and Washington think tanks, saying one thing to a group of constituents and doing another in Washington.”
Reed is chairman of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus.
Mitrano’s potential primary opponent, Noren, said he’s in the primary race because Reed has done so little in 10 years and he doesn’t think Mitrano can win. Had some of the candidates in the Democratic congressional primary two years ago decided to run again, Noren said he probably would not have decided to run.
The Olean Times Herald contributed information to this story.