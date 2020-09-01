MILO — Democrat Tracy Mitrano is vowing that when she criticizes the record of incumbent Republican Congressman Tom Reed, it will be done based on facts, something she claims her Republican opponent and his party do not always do.
In her weekly phone call with reporters last week, Mitrano, hoping to unseat Reed in the race for the 23rd House seat, pointed to last week’s Republican National Convention, where she claimed the party uttered many lies about Democrats, including that they are all socialists, are opposed to the Second Amendment and that they want to de-fund the police.
“This congressman has used the same tactic against me, telling bold and blatant lies about me and my positions,” Mitrano said. “As a politician, I may not be perfect, but I will dedicate myself to facts. I will never make a claim about Tom Reed without substantiation. I challenge him to do the same.”
Added Mitrano: “I respect law enforcement. I am not a socialist and have no interest in being one.”
And she once again slammed Reed and his campaign for blaming “extreme left” elements for the rock thrown through his campaign office window last week in Corning when police still have not made an arrest.
Reed campaign spokesperson Matt Coker said last week that the vandalism was not random and blamed it on political opponents.
“There are over 200 establishments in Corning’s Gaffer District, and the only one that was vandalized last Tuesday night was the Tom Reed for Congress campaign office,” he said Monday. “This was clearly a politically motivated attack carried out by an extremist targeting Tom. It’s simply wishful thinking for Tracy to think otherwise.”
Mitrano condemned the vandalism but said it was unfair to place blame without evidence, and that by suggesting Reed’s political opponents are responsible, it tarnishes her campaign as well.
“This is McCarthy-like stuff,” said Mitrano. “We would expect that a congressman would not stoop to such tactics. It was beneath the dignity of his office to make such statements without any evidence or facts behind them.”
Mitrano claims Reed follows a Republican playbook of deceit, with President Trump leading the way.
“We all know this president has an extreme propensity to speak mistruths and utter blatant lies in the face of obvious evidence and facts,” she said. “It’s not a surprise, but it does continue to dismay.”
The Reed campaign did not respond to requests for comment by the Times on Mitrano’s remarks.