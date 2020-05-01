PENN YAN — It’s official: Republican Tom Reed and Democrat Tracy Mitrano will face off again in the race for the 23rd Congressional District seat this November.
The state Board of Elections determined on April 27 that Mitrano had secured the Democratic line on the ballot, thus nullifying the need for a Democratic primary on June 23 for the district.
Scott Noren of Ithaca, who was hoping to challenge Mitrano in the primary, fell short of the required 375 valid signatures of registered Democrats in the district on his designating petition, the Board of Elections determined.
The Board of Elections stated in part that after an “examination of the petition of the Democratic Party purporting to designate Scott Noren as a candidate for the public office of representative in Congress from New York State’s 23rd Congressional District, and the matter having been considered by the Commissioners of the State Board of Elections, a determination rendered by the Commissioners of the New York State Board of Elections on April 27, 2020, finds that on its face, the 33-page petition does not contain the requisite number of signatures required for the designation sought; to wit: no more than 330 signatures were filed and 375 signatures are required to receive the designation in question. Therefore, as the petition contains less than the required number of signatures, it is found to be invalid.”
The Mitrano campaign said its petitions were filed in Albany on March 20 with more than enough signatures to appear on the ballot.
Noren said he is remaining in the race as a write-in candidate and is “actively moving to a digitally based campaign with Facebook, TV and radio planned.”
He said he is hosting a Facebook Live event this Sunday from 3 to 4 p.m. Go to www.facebook.comvents/226300628789552/ for more information.
Mitrano issued a statement thanking Democratic supporters and campaign staff.
“Because of your support and the hard work of our volunteers, we got over 10 times as many signatures as we needed for the Democratic line, while still prioritizing the needed changes to keep everyone safe and healthy,” she said.
Reed also faced a possible June primary, but his potential opponent, Casey McDonald, announced in late March that he had withdrawn from the 23rd Congressional District Republican Primary, citing the safety aspects of collecting designating petitions amid the coronavirus epidemic.