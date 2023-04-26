KEUKA PARK — Keuka College has announced plans for its 114th Commencement ceremony — a return to its traditional, pre-covid celebrations.
A single ceremony will take place in front of the college’s Norton Chapel at 10 a.m. May 20. It will be the first such celebration since 2019.
Public health concerns prompted the college to hold separate ceremonies last year. The 2021 event was divided into six socially distanced ceremonies.
“It’s appropriate that the entire graduating class be able to gather as one for this special day,” Keuka President Amy Storey said of the upcoming ceremony. “The Class of 2023 has been through a lot together; they have earned the right to celebrate together.”
Storey will deliver an address to graduates, who will also hear from a student speaker.
Family and friends are invited to attend the ceremony. No tickets or registration are required. Seating will be available on the chapel lawn on a first-come, first-served basis.
The ceremony will also be live-streamed at keuka.edu.