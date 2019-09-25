GENEVA — Roughly eight hours after several Finger Lakes Railway cars derailed on a busy city street, they were towed away and the street reopened to traffic.
The back end of a 30-car train derailed about 9:30 a.m. near the Exchange Street crossing. While no cars tipped over, several were off the tracks, and traffic had to be rerouted for the rest of Tuesday morning and most of the afternoon.
“This is what we would consider to be a small derailment, but any sort of derailment ends up being a big expense,” Finger Lakes Railway President Mike Smith said early Tuesday afternoon. “The first thing we want is everyone to be safe. We know this is an inconvenience to the general public, since it’s at a crossing, and we are working to get our cars off the grade and repair the area.”
Crews unhooked the derailed cars from the ones still on the track, then took the roughly 25 cars that were still on the track away from the site. An engine returned and hooked up to the derailed cars.
All but one of the derailed cars was put back on the rails by what Smith called traditional methods. To get the last car on the rails, Finger Lakes Railway brought in a vendor, Fisher Emergency Railroad Services, to lift that car with a crane. The job was completed about 5:30 p.m., and the remaining cars were towed away by an engine.
Railway crews repaired the damage and opened the street to traffic. That happened just before 6 p.m.
Smith said the derailment likely occurred before Exchange Street, closer to the public safety building, before the conductor stopped the train.
“Derailments are things we want to eliminate,” he said. “There are curves in that piece of the railroad, and we will look at each car to see if there was a mechanical issue.
“I can assure you we take these incidents very seriously and will find the cause. The important thing is for us to determine the cause and eliminate it.”
Joann Armstrong-Bruch, general manager for Finger Lakes Railway, said the company determined, with the aid of GPS technology, that speed was not a factor.
“The limit there is 10 miles an hour,” she said. “The train was going much slower than that.”
Smith said the crane was called in to expedite the process, noting some cars were hauling corn syrup and weighed about 130 tons each.
“So we are dealing with a lot of weight,” he noted. “Trying to get these cars back on the rails is not easy. It takes some time ... and all of these products are important to our customers. We don’t want to compromise their product.”