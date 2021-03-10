WATERLOO — Driver Mary Jo “Molly” Carter stopped her school bus about 8:30 a.m. Feb. 23 to pick up a 7-year-old boy with special needs. She was on Wycliffe Road. Her red warning lights were flashing and her stop sign out. The child’s adoptive mother was watching, ready to help the boy cross the two-lane road to get on the bus.
All seemed normal.
Suddenly, a red pickup truck that had been stolen in Auburn was heading toward the bus at 40-50 mph, being pursued by a Waterloo Police Department vehicle. The truck had been traveling on Mill Street when it turned onto Wycliffe.
What happened next is in dispute.
School district officials say Carter honked the bus’ horn immediately and waved for the child to stop crossing the street.
“The bus driver’s quick actions of honking the horn and alerting the student to stop crossing the street prevented any injury or accident,” said D’Allah Laffoon, the school district’s transportation supervisor. “The student’s guardian also yelled for the student to stop crossing the street. The student was able to board the bus and was brought to school safely. Between the two, the child stopped and tragedy was averted.
“Thanks to the driver’s and the student’s training through our regular bus safety drills, this scary event resulted in a positive outcome,” Laffoon continued. “This is a good example of how the training our bus drivers receive and the training they provide our students ensure the school buses are the safest form of transportation.”
The version of the child’s adoptive mother, Lillian Norcott, differs somewhat, however.
“My son was heading down the driveway toward the bus. I saw the truck and police car heading that way and quickly went outside to tell him to stop,” Norcott recalled. “He didn’t hear me at first, maybe because he had a hat and hood on. I ran down the driveway and grabbed his hood to stop him.”
Norcott said she did not hear the bus driver honk the horn, see her wave at the child, or use the bus’ loudspeaker to warn him.
“It was traumatic and very scary. If the chase had been a minute or two earlier, my son would likely have been in the road and hit,” Norcott said. “He had a guardian angel watching over him that day.”
Norcott said she held her son back as the stolen truck and police car sped by, after which her son then boarded the bus safely. She added that village police stopped by later to take her statement.
Carter, a bus driver for four years, declined to talk about the incident but told Laffoon what happened. Laffoon said video of the event backs Carter’s description, noting that it happened very quickly and students are taught to look for a gesture from the bus driver on when to cross the street to board. Laffoon noted the bus’ horn can be heard on tape.
“The district has reviewed the incident and we have shared the events as we understand them,” Waterloo school Superintendent Terri Bavis said.
Waterloo Police Chief Jason Godley said the incident is being investigated and the department “will release information as appropriate.”
The stolen truck was chased into Geneva, where it was abandoned and the driver fled on foot. As of Monday, the driver remained at large.
School officials may recognize Carter at a future school board meeting, possibly as soon as March 15.