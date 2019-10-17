SENECA FALLS — The Trailblazers Political Action Committee in Horseheads is the largest contributor to Democrat Rachel Weil’s campaign for a county supervisor seat.
The PAC contributed $500 on Sept. 12, according to Weil’s 32-day pre-election campaign disclosure report filed with the state Board of Elections. Trailblazers earlier had endorsed Weil.
Other major contributors to Weil’s campaign were Rose Weil of Brooklyn, $200; Valerie Sandlas of Seneca Falls, Matthew Crow of Geneva, Mary Gilroy of Seneca Falls, and Michele Hermann of Romulus, each $100.
Those contributing $50 were James Wagner, Phyllis Cohen, Charles Brady and Brad Benson of Seneca Falls, Thomas Gogswell of Riverside, Calif., and Gilda Brower of Auburn.
Weil’s report shows she began with an opening balance of $2,979.48, received $1,560 in contributions during the reporting period and spent $782.37, leaving a closing balance of $3,757.11.
Weil and Democrat Susan Sauvageau are challenging incumbent Republican county supervisors Paul Kronenwetter and Ralph Lott for the two-year terms on the Seneca County Board of Supervisors.