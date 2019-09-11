SENECA FALLS — Doug Avery, the Democratic Party candidate for town supervisor, has been endorsed by the Trailblazers Political Action Committee.
The group endorsed Avery in his successful 2017 run for a seat on the Town Board. This year, he faces Republican Mike Ferrara in the supervisor race.
“Trailblazers PAC endorses Doug because he doesn’t just make campaign promises. Doug takes real action for clean government as a candidate and he’s already demonstrated that he continues to put voters first during his service in office,” said Leslie Danks Burke, founder and president of Trailblazers PAC.
To earn Trailblazers PAC’s endorsement, candidates for public office must disclose every penny in and out of their campaign, make themselves accountable to their own voters by raising funds from households within their district instead of from outside interests and stand up for honest government.
Danks Burke said Trailblazers PAC gives voters the power to take back their rightful role by moving politics out of the back room and onto the front porch.
“I’m extremely honored to be endorsed by Trailblazers PAC,” Avery said. “To have an organization out there that supports candidates for local office and then help them run and honest and open campaign is incredibly valuable. The mentoring Trailblazers provides, along with their non-partisan nature, makes it easy for a candidate to know they are doing the right things in the right way.”
Added Danks Burke: “Our endorsement from 2017 just didn’t carry over. Doug had to work hard again this year to follow higher ethical standards than the law requires and we are proud to stand with him.”
Now in its third year, Trailblazers PAC has invested in successful candidates of many different political parties in one community after another. The group also offers popular “Front Porch Politics” workshops that have educated thousands of candidates, supporters and interested citizens on local level political involvement in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, New York, Colorado, Indiana and Texas, among other states.