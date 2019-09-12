LODI — Trailblazers Political Action Committee has endorsed Kyle Barnhart for Lodi town supervisor in the Nov. 5 election.
Barnhart, currently the village mayor, is a Democrat. He is running for supervisor against Republican Mark Benjamin, who prevailed in a June primary.
Trailblazers PAC is a national, nonpartisan organization supporting candidates for local office who stand for clean government. To earn its endorsement, candidates must disclose every penny in and out of their campaign, make themselves accountable to their own voters by raising fund from households within their district and not just from outside interests, and stand up for honest government through Election Day and beyond.
“I’m honored to accept the endorsement of Trailblazers PAC as I seek to win the Lodi supervisor seat,” Barnhart said. “Honesty in the finances of our local and county governments is the paramount issue in Seneca County right now and I plan to bring the power back to the voters and residents of Lodi by holding my fellow elected officials accountable.”