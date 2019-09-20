SENECA FALLS — Trailblazers Political Action Committee has endorsed Democrat Rachel Weil for one of two at-large county supervisor seats from Seneca Falls.
The national, non-partisan organization also endorsed Weil in her 2017 run.
To earn Trailblazer PAC’s endorsement, candidates for county or municipal level offices must disclose every penny in and out of their campaign, make themselves accountable to their own voters by raising funds from households within their district instead of just from outside interests and stand up for honest government through election day and beyond.
“Trailblazers is teaching me as a candidate to rely on small donations, reach out to neighbors and get everyone engaged in making Seneca County a better place to live and work,” Weil said. “I’m thrilled to receive their endorsement.”
Weil and Democrat Susan Sauvageau are opposing Republican incumbents Paul Kronenwetter and Ralph Lott in the Nov. 5 election.